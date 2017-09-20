× Hundreds of teachers will have to reapply for jobs at 4 remaining IPS high schools

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Now that Indianapolis Public Schools is closing three high schools, officials say hundreds of teachers will have to reapply for their jobs.

The IPS school board voted Monday to close Arlington, Broad Ripple and Northwest high schools after the 2017-2018 school year. With these closures, the only high schools that will remain open in the district are Arsenal Technical, Crispus Attucks, George Washington and Shortridge.

IPS officials says over 300 teachers from the existing seven high schools will have to reapply to work at one of the four remaining schools.

“Because we’re going to an all-choice model with possibly new leadership at each of the four remaining high schools and new and expanded academic programming (in the form of college and career-themed academies), each school will have a new look and a new feel,” said IPS officials. “We want to give all of our teachers a chance to meet the school leaders and learn about the available programs so they can make a fully informed decision that’s best for them.”

However, around 150 educators who work in the following programs will not need to reapply:

Staff that are specialized

Careeer Technology Center teachers

Broad Ripple art teachers

International Baccalaureate teachers

Special Education Arches and Life Skills teachers and assistants

“These (special education) teachers will, if possible, move with their students,” said IPS officials. “If we relocate the program, we will move the location for the teachers who work with that program.”