Families gather for Circle City Classic prayer and praise worship service

INDIANAPOLIS, IN-- A night of prayer and worship kicked off Indiana Black Expo's Circle City Classic Wednesday evening at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. The prayer and praise worship service starts a weekend of festivities, including a parade and football game, which raises funds for scholarships.

"To just be engaged and to understand this is to kick off to a wonderful weekend," Indiana Black Expo's director of marketing Tony Lamont said.

Hundreds gathered for song, prayer, worship and a sense of unity.

"A sense of family, a sense of fellowship, a sense of God," Pastor Ronald Covington from Friendship Missionary Baptist Church said.

Pastor Covington said the message was also to provide a sense of hope.

"What's going on all around this country, the tragedies, the violence and all of this, this is to me a great time for us to come together," he said.

Pastor Jamal Bryant from the Empowerment Temple AME Church in Baltimore delivered the service's sermon, which in part touched on political issues.

The parade and football game are Saturday. For more information click here.