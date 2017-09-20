DNR finds 3-foot-long crocodile in Hancock County creek

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind.– Indiana Conservation officers found a crocodile in Hancock County Monday evening.

A landowner called authorities claiming to have witnessed a reptile resembling an alligator in Brandywine Creek. The creek runs though Shelby, Hancock and Franklin counties and is a tributary of Big Blue River.

The officer who responded to the area located tracks in the mud which were consistent with an alligator. The reptile was captured using spot lights and large dip nets. Once it was captured, officials determined it to be a 3-foot long crocodile.

The reptile is being housed at a secure facility until a suitable location can be found for it, DNR said.

DNR says crocodiles and alligators aren’t native to Indiana, but can be occasionally found in the state. It is legal to possess a crocodile up to five feet long in Indiana without a permit. Some species may require a federal permit, however.

“Crocodilians are generally purchased by people who are interested in caring for an exotic and exciting pet, but they soon realize that proper care is difficult and expensive.” said Capt. Bill Browne. “The focus now will be to determine who may have released it, and make sure they do not have any other wild animals that might be released.”

If you have any information about where this crocodile may have come from, please call the DNR tip line at 1-800-TIP-IDNR. Callers can remain anonymous.