Ohio dad who chased daughter while wearing clown mask faces child endangerment charges

BOARDMAN, Ohio -- An Ohio father was arrested after he allegedly chased his 6-year-old daughter around a neighborhood while wearing a clown mask as punishment, resulting in another man firing a gun, according to WKBN.

25-year-old Vernon Barrett Jr. is accused of wearing the mask and chasing his daughter around a neighborhood in Boardman Saturday night, according to the report.

According to police, the girl jumped into a woman's car. The woman then called 911 and said the man in the mask had pulled the girl from the car. The girl then ran into an apartment while screaming that a clown was chasing her.

A man who lived at the apartment then came outside and fired a shot into his yard, police say. He did not hit Barrett, who was still wearing the clown mask at the time.

The father told police he chased his daughter to discipline her for behavioral issues instead of spanking her.

Barrett was charged with child endangerment and inducing panic while Santiago was charged with using weapons while intoxicated.