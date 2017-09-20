2017 central Indiana guide to fall festivals, pumpkin patches, and haunted houses

Fall is a magical time of year in Indiana. Corn mazes and pumpkin patches open for the season, the leaves change colors, and every weekend there’s sure to be a fall festival somewhere in the state.

So load up on candy corn and caramel apples, throw on a sweater, and  check out these fall activities.

Fall festivals

  • The Festival of the Turning Leaves: September 22 to 24, 2017
    Thorntown, Indiana
    There will be a parade, a 5K / 10K run/walk, live bands, a corn hole tournament, and a car show.
  • Cory Apple Festival: September 22 to 24, 2017
    Cory, Indiana
    Throughout the weekend there will be a corn hole tournament, car and motorcycle show, riding lawnmower demolition derby, a parade and live music.
  • Potter’s Bridge Fall FestivalSeptember 30, 2017
    Potter’s Bridge Park, 19401 Allisonville Road, Noblesville
    The one-day event features live music, a children’s activity zone, and over 70 vendors.
  • Franklin Fall Festival: October 6 – 7, 2017
    Downtown Franklin
    The downtown street fair has arts and crafts, live music, and a farmers’ market.
  • Feast of the Hunter’s Moon Festival:  September 30 – October 1, 2017
    West Lafayette, Indiana
    The re-creation of the annual fall gathering of the French and Native Americans will feature dozens of vendors, crafts, and food.
  • Fall Foliage Festival: October 12 – 15, 2017
    Downtown Square, Martinsville
    The annual festival in downtown Martinsville has many activities including a parade, a classic car show, children’s events, and carnival rides.
  • Riley Festival: October 5 to 8, 2017
    Downtown Greenfield
    The festival features a flea market, crafts, games and food.
  • Covered Bridge Festival: October 13 to 22, 2017
    Rockville, Indiana
    Visit the 31 covered bridges in Parke County, the covered bridge capital of the world, and check out dozens of food vendors and artists.
  • Irvington Halloween Festival: October 28, 2017
    Historic Irvington
    The week-long celebration includes a 5-mile run, a scholarship pageant, ghost-tours, Halloween-themed movies, a masquerade ball, and a haunted puppet show.

Haunted houses

Pumpkin Patches and Corn Mazes

