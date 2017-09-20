2017 central Indiana guide to fall festivals, pumpkin patches, and haunted houses
Fall is a magical time of year in Indiana. Corn mazes and pumpkin patches open for the season, the leaves change colors, and every weekend there’s sure to be a fall festival somewhere in the state.
So load up on candy corn and caramel apples, throw on a sweater, and check out these fall activities.
Fall festivals
- The Festival of the Turning Leaves: September 22 to 24, 2017
Thorntown, Indiana
There will be a parade, a 5K / 10K run/walk, live bands, a corn hole tournament, and a car show.
- Cory Apple Festival: September 22 to 24, 2017
Cory, Indiana
Throughout the weekend there will be a corn hole tournament, car and motorcycle show, riding lawnmower demolition derby, a parade and live music.
- Potter’s Bridge Fall Festival: September 30, 2017
Potter’s Bridge Park, 19401 Allisonville Road, Noblesville
The one-day event features live music, a children’s activity zone, and over 70 vendors.
- Franklin Fall Festival: October 6 – 7, 2017
Downtown Franklin
The downtown street fair has arts and crafts, live music, and a farmers’ market.
- Feast of the Hunter’s Moon Festival: September 30 – October 1, 2017
West Lafayette, Indiana
The re-creation of the annual fall gathering of the French and Native Americans will feature dozens of vendors, crafts, and food.
- Fall Foliage Festival: October 12 – 15, 2017
Downtown Square, Martinsville
The annual festival in downtown Martinsville has many activities including a parade, a classic car show, children’s events, and carnival rides.
- Riley Festival: October 5 to 8, 2017
Downtown Greenfield
The festival features a flea market, crafts, games and food.
- Covered Bridge Festival: October 13 to 22, 2017
Rockville, Indiana
Visit the 31 covered bridges in Parke County, the covered bridge capital of the world, and check out dozens of food vendors and artists.
- Irvington Halloween Festival: October 28, 2017
Historic Irvington
The week-long celebration includes a 5-mile run, a scholarship pageant, ghost-tours, Halloween-themed movies, a masquerade ball, and a haunted puppet show.
Haunted houses
- Anderson: Indy Scream Park
- Anderson: Stillwell Manor Haunted House
- Batesville: Fear Factory
- Bloomington: The Barn of Terror
- Columbus: The Haunting at Shireman Homestead
- Fortville: The Haunted Farm
- Indianapolis: Haunted Angelus House
- Indianapolis: Slaughterhaus Haunted House
- Indianapolis: House of Trepidation
- Indianapolis: Fright Manor
- Indianapolis: Necropolis
- Indianapolis: Pirate’s Revenge at the Children Museum
- Indianapolis: The Asylum House
- Indianapolis: Nightmare on Edgewood
- Jamestown: Indiana Fear Farm
- Kokomo: Edge of Insanity
- Kokomo: Twisted Darkness
- Monrovia: Hall’s Haunted Hall
- Newburgh: Zombie Farm
- Peru: Streaper’s nightmare
- Portage: Haunted Hills Hospital
Pumpkin Patches and Corn Mazes
- Fishers: Conner Prairie Headless Horseman
- Indianapolis: Waterman’s Family Farm
- Greenfield: Tuttle Orchards
- Lafayette: Exploration Acres, Wea Creek Orchard
- Peru: McClure’s Orchard
- Brownsburg: Hogan Farms
- Crawfordsville: Priebe Pumpkin Patch
- Danville: Beasley’s Orchard and Gardens
- Fortville: Piney Acres Farm
- Noblesville: Russell Farms Pumpkin Patch
- Pendleton: Grabow Orchard
- Sheridan: Stuckey Farms
- Trafalgar: Apple Works
- Whiteland: Kelsay Farms
- Bloomington: Musgrave Orchard
- Columbus: Whipker’s Market
- Mooresville: Anderson Orchard
- Fairland: Pleasantview Orchard
- Converse: Kendall Family Farm Adventures Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch
- Starlight: Joe Huber’s Family Farm