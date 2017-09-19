The latest on Hurricane Maria and Hurricane Jose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hurricane Maria

The eye of Hurricane Maria is located 120 miles SE of San Juan, Puerto Rico. Maria is moving toward the west-northwest near 10 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Wednesday night.

Reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 175 mph with higher gusts. Maria is a potentially catastrophic category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.

On the forecast track, the eye of Maria will move near or over St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands tonight, cross Puerto Rico on Wednesday,and then pass just north of the coast of the Dominican Republic Wednesday night and Thursday. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or so, but Maria is forecast to remain an extremely dangerous category 4 or 5 hurricane as it moves near or over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Slow weakening is expected after the hurricane emerges over the Atlantic north of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

Hurricane Jose

The center of Hurricane Jose is located 265 SSW of Nantucket, Massachusetts. Jose is moving toward the north-northeast near 8 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue tonight.

Maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 310 miles.

A turn to the northeast is forecast to occur by Wednesday morning. On the forecast track, the center of Jose is expected to pass well offshore of the Delmarva peninsula later tonight, pass well to the east of the New Jersey coast on Wednesday, and pass offshore of southeastern Massachusetts by Thursday.

Jose should begin to gradually weaken on Wednesday.