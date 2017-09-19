Seymour man succumbs to injuries from crash after being airlifted to Indianapolis hospital

SEYMOUR, Ind. – A Seymour man died from injuries he suffered in a weekend car crash.

Indiana State Police and the Seymour Police Department responded to the Saturday crash around 1 p.m. at U.S. 50 and U.S. 31.

The initial investigation showed that a black 1998 Jeep Cherokee driven by Justin Gudgel, 19, was going eastbound on U.S. 50. Police said Gudgel got into the left turn lane to get onto northbound U.S. 31 and turned into the path of a silver 1999 Chevorlet Camaro going westbound on U.S. 50. James Hinton, 57, was driving the Camaro.

The vehicles collided in the middle of the intersection, and Hinton’s car went off the road before coming to rest in an embankment. Hinton suffered numerous injuries and was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital. State police said he died from his injuries Monday.

Gudget wasn’t hurt in the crash, police said.

Neither alcohol nor drugs were believed to be factors in the crash, police said. The investigation is ongoing.