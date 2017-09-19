Robert Mathis added to Colts coaching staff as pass rush consultant

Robert Mathis coaching at Colts Camp

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –  He may have retired as a player last year, but he can’t stay away from the game! Former Colt Robert Mathis has a new gig with the team. The Colts announced on Monday that he’s been added to the coaching staff as a pass rush consultant.

Mathis, 36, has worked with the Colts for the past few months, and the announcement yesterday was just the team’s way of making it official.

In an interview with Mike Chappell last month, Mathis said he’s enjoying working with the team. “This is good therapy for me. First year removed, I need to be around it. This is who I am. Football is who I am. Colts, this is who I am.”

