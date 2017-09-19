× President Trump to visit Indiana next week, talk about tax reform

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – President Donald Trump is expected to visit Indiana next week, according to the Indiana Republican Party.

The Indiana GOP announced the news on Facebook and Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

Trump is expected to speak about federal tax reform. It is unclear at this time when and where he will speak.

This will be the president’s third trip out of Washington D.C. in the past few months to talk about tax reform.

Vice President Mike Pence will also be in the Hoosier state pushing tax reform on Friday, September 22. The details of his trip have not yet been released.