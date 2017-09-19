President Trump to visit Indiana next week, talk about tax reform

Posted 1:13 pm, September 19, 2017, by , Updated at 01:29PM, September 19, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – President Donald Trump is expected to visit Indiana next week, according to the Indiana Republican Party.

The Indiana GOP announced the news on Facebook and Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

Trump is expected to speak about federal tax reform. It is unclear at this time when and where he will speak.

This will be the president’s third trip out of Washington D.C. in the past few months to talk about tax reform.

Vice President Mike Pence will also be in the Hoosier state pushing tax reform on Friday, September 22. The details of his trip have not yet been released.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s