× Police urge public for information in solving homicide of Indy boy on 2 year anniversary of death

It’s been two years since the tragic fatal shooting of a 10-year-old Indianapolis boy.

Police are still trying to bring justice for the family of Deshaun Swanson, whose homicide is still unsolved.

Deshaun was one of four people found shot at a home in the 2900 block of Graceland Avenue on Indianapolis’ near north side on the evening of Sept. 19, 2015. It was reported family gathered at the home for a wake of a loved one.

Deshaun was transported to Riley Hospital for Children, where he was pronounced deceased.

Homicide detectives spoke to numerous people regarding the incident, but there have been no arrests in the case.

Family and friends of Deshaun are expected to gather Tuesday evening in Tarkington Park for a balloon release.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.