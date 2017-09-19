Micro-preemie born weighing just 600 grams finally heads home from Riley Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indiana baby born just 23 weeks into pregnancy is finally heading home.

Miracle Mullins was a micro-preemie weighing just 600 grams when she was born in South Bend.

Doctors told her mother, Mailika, that babies born that early are not likely to survive, but Mircale truly lived up to her name.

She survived numerous surgeries to correct defects with her heart, intestines and swelling around her brain. She’s also the first patient in Indiana to undergo the rare brain surgery.

After spending over 200 days at Riley Hospital for Children, Miracle’s family was able to bring her home to South Bend Tuesday.