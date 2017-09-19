Investigation underway after 18-year-old dies in Shelbyville

Posted 8:36 pm, September 19, 2017, by

File photo

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – A death investigation is underway in Shelbyville.

Shelby County sheriff’s deputies located 18-year-old Dalton Demartino unresponsive in the 800 block of Mausoleum Rd. on Saturday.

The sheriff’s department says the Shelbyville Fire Department arrived and attempted to resuscitate Demartino, but those efforts failed.

The Shelby County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Authorities are awaiting toxicology results.

