Inmate accused of attacking officer during escape attempt charged with attempted murder

BUNKER HILL, Ind. – An inmate from Columbus is facing several charges, including attempted murder, after police say he attacked an officer during an escape attempt on Aug. 30.

ISP says 26-year-old Joshua B. Stam was being transported back to the Miami Correctional Facility after a court appearance in Decatur County when he was able to free himself from his handcuffs. That’s when he allegedly choked a transport officer, David Weakley, and attempted to take his handgun from his holster.

Police say a passerby witnessed Stam gaining the upper hand on the officer and alerted two Indiana Department of Correction auto maintenance employees, who were working nearby.

The employees ran to the offer’s aid, stopping the alleged attack and prevented Stam from escaping, according to police.

Officer Weakley was transported to a Peru hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Stam was transferred to the segregation unit at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility, where he was served with an arrest warrant for the following charges: attempted murder, aggravated battery, attempted escape, and battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer.

Stam also reportedly fought and tried to bite officers earlier this year.