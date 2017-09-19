Indiana attorney general hosts credit-freeze event in wake of Equifax data breach

Posted 7:39 am, September 19, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Equifax data breach is only getting worse, with reports that hackers have accessed people’s information on a global scale.

The company’s affiliates on two continents have also seen their data compromised, which means that names, birthdays and email addresses are in the hands of hackers.

Fortunately, there’s help on the way if you were affected by the Equifax data breach. The Indiana Attorney General’s Office can help you freeze your credit and take other precautions.

The office is offering assistance at an event today at the Indianapolis Public Library. They will be in the atrium from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Here’s how to check if you’ve been affected by the data breach.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s