Indiana attorney general hosts credit-freeze event in wake of Equifax data breach

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Equifax data breach is only getting worse, with reports that hackers have accessed people’s information on a global scale.

The company’s affiliates on two continents have also seen their data compromised, which means that names, birthdays and email addresses are in the hands of hackers.

Fortunately, there’s help on the way if you were affected by the Equifax data breach. The Indiana Attorney General’s Office can help you freeze your credit and take other precautions.

The office is offering assistance at an event today at the Indianapolis Public Library. They will be in the atrium from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Here’s how to check if you’ve been affected by the data breach.