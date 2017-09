Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As Greenfield Central High School prepared for homecoming weekend, students with their radio and television program turned the tables a bit and interviewed CBS4 This Morning breaking news anchor Angela Brauer.

Senior Saylor Leal invited Angela to help with a radio project. She asked questions about CBS4, what it takes to get into the journalism industry and what some of the biggest challenges are. Leal also asked Angela about some of her most memorable stories.