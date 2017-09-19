× Fishers recognized as best place to live in the U.S. by ‘Money’ magazine

FISHERS, Ind. – Exciting news for the city of Fishers! Money magazine named Fishers the best place to live in America.

Money magazine cited the city’s good schools, low cost of living and entrepreneurship for giving it the top honor.

It also mentioned several companies with large operations in Fishers – Navient, Roche Diagnostics, Stanley Security – and it praised city officials for balancing industry and leisure.

“But don’t expect all work and no play in this vibrant young city,” the editor wrote. “The redeveloped downtown area boasts a number of restaurants and boutiques and a popular farmers’ market every Saturday that was recently voted one of Indiana’s best. (It doesn’t shut down in the winter, either—it just shifts to an indoor building.) The Nickel Plate District Amphitheater hosts summer concerts and movies, as well as cold-weather festivals in the fall and winter.”

Money magazine also mentioned Fishers’ emphasis on preserving green space and its 24 parks.

The editors evaluated 2,400 places on eight categories: cost of living, economy, education, housing, crime, convenience, cultural and recreational amenities, and an overall sense of pleasantness.

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness released the following statement about the city’s top ranking:

It’s an exciting day in Fishers! Money Magazine truly captured what makes our city the #1 Best Place to Live: great schools, low cost of living, and an entrepreneurial buzz. This designation reaffirms the vision of Fishers as a smart, vibrant, and entrepreneurial city as it continues to gain momentum not only in Central Indiana but nationally. There’s much more to come in fulfilling that vision, all with the goal of continuing to make Fishers the best place to live, work, and play.

To celebrate, Fishers will hold a community celebration on Wednesday. There will be live music, food trucks, and games at the Central Green located at 116th Street and Municipal Drive from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.