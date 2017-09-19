Fire at northwest side home destroys car, causes $75,000 in damage

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Investigators believe overloaded extension cords are to blame for a Monday night house fire on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Units from the Indianapolis Fire Department arrived at the scene at 5:07 p.m. Crews saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the home in the 3200 block of West 42nd Street.

Eleven units from IFD were dispatched along with two from the Pike Township Fire Department. Firefighters had the fire under control by 5:30 p.m.

The homeowner, a 69-year-old woman, told firefighters she heard a noise in the garage and went to check on it. She discovered the fire, left the home and called for help. The woman has lived at the home since 1978.

A cat inside the home was unaccounted for, IFD said.

Investigators said the fire was electrical in nature and believed overloaded extension cords in the garage were responsible for sparking it. Damage was estimated at $75,000 and included a car destroyed in the fire.