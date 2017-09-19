× Almost Fall, but feels like Summer

Patchy dense fog is likely Wednesday morning and school delays will most likely occur. We’ll have a slight chance for widely scattered showers Wednesday and Thursday before entering another extended stretch of dry weather.

The countdown to Fall is on but our weather will continue with a warm humid feeling this week. Summer will end and Fall will begin with near record heat.

We still have two active hurricanes and both are moving toward the US. While landfall is not imminent, one of the storms will affect weather on the east coast. The second storm will take a path through the islands, similar to Hurricane Irma. It’s exact track and impact for the eastern US won’t be clear until later in the week.

Tuesday was the wettest day of the month so far.

We could still use more rain.

We have not had heavy rain in the past two months.

Dense fog will cause schiil delays Wednesday morning.

We’ll have a slight chance for a shower Wednesday.

Thursday will be a warmer day.

Get ready for a warm up.

Highs will be well above average this week.

The heat will last through the weekend.

Jose is causing dangerous conditions, just off the east coast.

Jose will now make landfall in the US.

Maria will pound Puerto Rico overnight.

Maria will brush the southern Bahamas this weekend before turning northward.