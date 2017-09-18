Thrillist names the best dive bar in Indiana

Posted 1:41 pm, September 18, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Don’t expect any fancy silverware or valet parking here! But sometimes messy bar food is good for the soul.

Thrillist just named the best dive bar in every state, and fortunately central Indiana residents don’t have to travel far to visit it.

Dugout Bar in Fletcher Place received top honors. Thrillist writer Matt Lynch says the bar is “welcoming” and ”Midwest nice,” and he attributes their cheap domestics and fried bologna sandwiches as two reasons that helped it get the top spot.

The Dugout Bar is located at 621 Virginia Avenue.

Check out the complete list of the top dive bars in each state on Thrillist here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s