Thrillist names the best dive bar in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Don’t expect any fancy silverware or valet parking here! But sometimes messy bar food is good for the soul.

Thrillist just named the best dive bar in every state, and fortunately central Indiana residents don’t have to travel far to visit it.

Dugout Bar in Fletcher Place received top honors. Thrillist writer Matt Lynch says the bar is “welcoming” and ”Midwest nice,” and he attributes their cheap domestics and fried bologna sandwiches as two reasons that helped it get the top spot.

The Dugout Bar is located at 621 Virginia Avenue.

