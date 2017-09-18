× The heat and humidity stick around all week, with spotty T-storm chances today and tomorrow

Fall officially begins on Friday at 4:02 pm, but it is NOT going to feel like Fall this week. We’re going to hang onto unseasonably warm and humid conditions ALL WEEK. In fact, we’ll likely hit 90 on Friday, which is when Fall begins! More clouds than sun is expected today. Highs will range from the upper 70s north of Indy to the low to mid 80s south of the city. These temperatures will be accompanied with moderate to high humidity.

T-storms will increase in coverage during the heating of the day. Spotty T-storms will be with us through the PM drive with an occasional heavier downpour. This will bring some much needed rain to the area without a severe weather threat.

Tuesday will bring much of the same. A mostly dry and humid morning followed by spotty PM storms. Rain totals between today and tomorrow will range between 0.5″ and 1″.

We hang onto the heat and humidity all week, with temperatures reaching 90 again by Friday.

Hurricane Jose will bring 2-5″ of rain to parts of New Jersey, Long Island and New England through Wednesday night along with high waves and windy conditions. The center of circulation, however, will remain off shore.

Hurricane Maria will become a MAJOR hurricane over the next 24 hours. It will go through a lot of the same islands that Irma did a couple of weeks ago. It is still too early to say if this will impact the US.