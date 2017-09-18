Police: Man wielding knife robs Franklin gas station

FRANKLIN, Ind. – A man carrying a knife robbed a Franklin gas station early Monday morning, police say.

According to the Franklin Police Department, the man entered the Admiral gas station just after 5 a.m. Monday, showed a knife to the clerk and demanded money.

The clerk suffered a small cut on his left hand after grabbing the suspect’s hand when he reached into the cash drawer. The man got away with some cash and ran off.

He was described as a stocky white male in his early to mid-20s. He wore a gray hooded sweatshirt, red baseball cap and black gym shorts. Franklin police released surveillance images of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the suspect should contact the Franklin Police Department’s tip line at (317) 346-1100 or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).