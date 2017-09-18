× Police: Man injures Columbus officer after being revived with Narcan at Chuck E. Cheese’s

COLUMBUS, Ind. – An officer with the Columbus Police Department was injured on Saturday while attempting to administer Narcan at Chuck E. Cheese’s.

Columbus officers were called to Chuck E. Cheese’s at 1455 North National Road around 12:45 p.m. in regards to an unresponsive man seated at a booth and a small child who was unsupervised in the business. Officers say they located Zacheriah A. Tillison, 33, passed out inside the restaurant when they arrived.

As officers were attempting to administer Narcan, Tillison became combative and began struggling with officers.

During the scuffle, one of the officers sustained a knee injury.

Tillison was taken into custody, and after being medically cleared for incarceration, he was transported to the Bartholomew County Jail. He faces preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement; public intoxication; and child neglect.

The four-year-old girl who was with Tillison was released to her mother.