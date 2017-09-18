Police arrest Indiana woman after 6-week-old boy tests positive for heroin

Posted 3:35 pm, September 18, 2017, by

Emma Moore

WABASH, Ind. – Indiana State Police arrested a woman after a 6-week-old boy tested positive for heroin.

Officers arrested Emma Moore, 22, of Wabash on September 14 after an investigation that started back in August. Police began investigating Moore after receiving a tip from the Indiana Department of Child Services that a 6-week-old Wabash boy had possibly been neglected. Police say the boy tested positive for heroin and morphine.

According to a doctor from the Indiana State Department of Toxicology, the boy would have either had to ingest heroin orally or breathe in the powder in order to test positive.

Moore was arrested on a preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent, and she was taken to the Wabash County Jail.

