IPS school bus hits IUPUI student at downtown campus, killing her

An Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) student was killed after being struck by a bus Monday afternoon, police say.

The accident occurred near the intersection of West New York Street and University Boulevard on the IUPUI campus aroudn 1:30 p.m.

Preliminary investigation found the student was crossing New York Street with the right-of-way, when she was struck by the school bush, which was attempting to make a left-hand turn from University Boulevard onto New York Street.

The female student was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

The bus was an Indianapolis Public Schools bus, officials confirm. Detective Kimberly Minor with the IUPUI Police Department says the driver of the bus cooperated with authorities and passed a breathalyzer test.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the crash.

