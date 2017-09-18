School board approves plan to close, repurpose four IPS schools

Above is live video of the IPS meeting.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Public Schools will close or convert a handful of its schools.

The IPS school board voted Monday night to approve a plan that seeks to fix the district’s low enrollment and financial problems.

Under the approved plan, Arlington and Northwest high schools will be converted into middle schools and Broad Ripple High School will be sold. John Marshall Middle School and two administrative buildings will also be sold.

Arsenal Technical High School, Crispus Attucks High School, George Washington High School and Shortridge High School will be retained under the plan.

The changes are estimated to save IPS $7 million a year and allow the district to offer career-themed academies at the remaining high schools.

Many IPS families have gone through months of heated meetings about the proposal.

One group of parents gathered outside the IPS Education Center Monday morning to express their support for the plan. They presented Superintendent Lewis Ferebee and school board president Mary Ann Sullivan with a stack of what the parents said were hundreds of emails in support of the changes to the high schools.

“If nothing changes, nothing changes,” said Latoya Tahirou, an IPS parent involved with Stand for Children Indiana. “This plan is a great change and it probably has pros and cons. But for me, I’m so excited because it’s allowing kids to get on a positive track.”

She said the addition of early college opportunities and career-themed academies would benefit students across the city.

“With the college and career readiness it would allow them to start their future,” she said. “Not only just to graduate but put them on a track for success for their whole life.”

But, parents and IPS alumni who oppose the school closures took a stand too. They planned a protest prior to the special school board meeting.

“School closings should be the last choice not the first choice,” said Dountonia Batts, IPS Community Coalition spokesperson. “We would really like for them to reevaluate the proposals and answer some of the questions the community has raised.”

Officials have long maintained there were no easy choices and said they understand parents’ frustration over the situation.