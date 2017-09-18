Investigators believe near northwest side house fire was intentionally set

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Investigators believe a house fire on the near northwest side was intentionally set.

Crews were dispatched to the vacant home in the 1000 block of Roache Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. Monday. It was reportedly under control by around 9:28 p.m.

Fire officials say the blaze caused an estimated $15,000 in damage and the house was a total loss.

Anyone with information regarding the apparent arson is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 717-262-TIPS.

