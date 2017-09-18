Investigators believe near northwest side house fire was intentionally set

Posted 11:06 pm, September 18, 2017, by

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Investigators believe a house fire on the near northwest side was intentionally set.

Crews were dispatched to the vacant home in the 1000 block of Roache Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. Monday. It was reportedly under control by around 9:28 p.m.

Fire officials say the blaze caused an estimated $15,000 in damage and the house was a total loss.

Anyone with information regarding the apparent arson is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 717-262-TIPS.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s