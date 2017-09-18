IFD firefighter falls into basement through hole in floor while battling house fire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A firefighter fell through a hole in the floor while battling a house fire early Monday morning on the near west side.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, units were called to 1521 W. Vermont St. just before 2:40 a.m. Firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the building.

A mayday was called at 2:44 a.m. after a firefighter fell into the basement through a hole in the first floor. He was quickly located, checked at the scene and returned to duty minutes later.

IFD crews managed to get the fire under control by 3 a.m. The two-story home was unoccupied, IFD said, and damage was estimated at $40,000.