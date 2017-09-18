× Delaware County deputy accused of being involved in drug organization resigns

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Delaware County sheriff’s deputy accused of taking part in a massive drug organization has resigned and his cases are now under review.

Deputy Jerry Parks submitted his resignation to Delaware County Sheriff Ray Dudley on Sunday. Sheriff Dudley accepted his resignation and Parks is no longer an employee, effective immediately.

Parks was arrested last week on multiple drug charges. Police believe he was part of a massive drug organization ran by his nephew. It’s also believed Parks stole drugs while on duty as a deputy and K9 handler.

Parks was employed with the sheriff’s office for 16 years, but was only a deputy and K9 handler for eight years. Prosecutors said Parks was involved in up to 300 cases during his time with the sheriff’s office. A majority of those cases have already been closed.

Deputy Prosecutor Zach Craig said his office, the sheriff’s office and the Muncie Police Department will have to go through every closed and open case to make sure nothing is out of the ordinary.

Parks still has a handful of open cases. Craig says they’ll notify defendants in those cases that Parks was arrested. They’re hoping no cases will be severely impacted.

“It’s always frustrating when something like this comes up. Thankfully, it’s very rare that something like this happens, but it is frustrating and you end up having to look at a lot of man hours that are essentially flushed down the drain,” Craig said.

If you have questions about one of your cases, contact the sheriff’s office or police department.