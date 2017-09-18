Dave Deno from Berkshire Hathaway Home Services comes in to talk latest real estate trends as well as tips for buying and selling.
Dave Deno talks real estate trends and tips for the fall season
-
Property owners in Hamilton County question ‘significant economic’ development
-
Fall concert preview: 15 upcoming shows to put on your radar
-
David Letterman says President Trump’s behavior is ‘insulting to Americans’
-
Report: Pacers talk buyout with Monta Ellis
-
48-year-old Fishers man dies after kayak overturns in White River
-
-
Delphi tip leads to confession in decade-old murder case
-
“Erasing the hate” event aims to turn Facebook activists into real-life ones
-
Passes available Friday for Fountain Square Music Festival
-
Coroner confirms missing mother of 2 found in south side creek on Thursday
-
Bobbi Kristina Brown’s ex in court on domestic battery
-
-
19 Indiana customers in last two years filed complaints against home warranty company
-
4 Your Money: Tips to consider when buying a house
-
Fountain Square Music Festival announces stage assignments, performance times