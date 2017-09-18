Crews in downtown Zionsville battle building fire; firefighter taken to hospital

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – Fire crews in Zionsville are battling a fire at a building housing several apartments and businesses in the downtown area.

The building is located on the corner of Main and Oak streets.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, First Street and Main Street are closed between Walnut Street and Hawthorn. Drivers should steer clear of the area. The fire was reported around 4 a.m.

Dispatchers said the fire originated at an apartment above Noah Grant’s Grill House and Oyster Bar.

One firefighter was injured while battling the fire. Officials said the injury was heat-related, and the firefighter was taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure.