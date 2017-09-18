× Andrew Luck ruled out for week 3

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Colts head coach Chuck Pagano has ruled out quarterback Andrew Luck for his team’s week three match-up with the Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Pagano said he doesn’t know if Luck will practice this week. He will be out there as soon as the doctors clear him. The six-year pro has yet to return to practice after having offseason shoulder surgery. Sunday will be Luck’s 13th career game missed due to injury.

Jacoby Brissett started at quarterback in Sunday’s 16-13 overtime loss to the Cardinals. Brissett was 20 of 37 yards for 216 yards, no touchdowns and a costly interception on the first play of overtime.