A warm, humid end to Summer

The countdown to Fall is on but Summer is still here and our weather will have a warm humid feeling this week. The warm weather season will end and Fall will begin with near record heat.

We've been dry for quite some time and our chances for rain will remain low. We'll have a slight chance for rain Tuesday and Wednesday before entering another extended stretch of dry weather.

We still have two active hurricanes and both are moving toward the US. While landfall is not imminent, one of the storms will affect weather on the east coast. The second storm will take a path through the islands, similar to Hurricane Irma.

Hurricane Jose is spinning off the east coast.

Hurricane Jose will not make landfall in the US but will cause rip currents, high tides and beach erosion.

Hurricane Maria is now a category 4 storm.

Hurricane Maria will move across Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic over the next 24 hours.

We have only had a quarter inch of rain this month.

We have not had a heavy rain event in two months.

We have only had 6, 90 degree days this Summer.

Fall begins Friday afternoon.

Fog may cause school delays Tuesday morning.

Scattered t-storms are possible Tuesday morning.

Showers may linger into Tuesday afternoon.

Highs will be near 90 later this week.