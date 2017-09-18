2 people injured after van crashes into bridge support following reported home burglary

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two people were hurt after a crash following what appeared to be a burglary at a home on the near east side of Indianapolis.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, the break-in happened at New York and LaSalle streets around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

The person inside the home called friends during the burglary, and one of them confronted the suspect, grabbing on to a white van as it was leaving the scene.

The van traveled for about half a block before crashing into a bridge support on New York Street. The man holding on to the van and the driver were hurt. Both were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries, police said.

The van had been reported stolen about a month ago, according to IMPD.