One person slightly injured in apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS—One person was slightly injured in an apartment fire Sunday afternoon on the city’s far east side.

Fire crews were called to the 2200 block of Woodsmall Lane after fire broke out in an apartment at Lakeview Terrace Apartments.

Firefighters say the flames were confined to one apartment.

The injuries were not serious enough for the resident to be taken to the hospital .

Damage has been estimated at $30,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation