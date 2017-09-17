Man, woman in serious condition after house fire on northeast side

Posted 2:59 pm, September 17, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a house fire Sunday afternoon that has left a man and woman in serious condition.

Authorities were dispatched to the 4200 block of Winding Way on the northeast side just after 12:25 p.m.

Firefighters were alerted that a 77-year-old man and his 75-year-old sister were still inside an upstairs bedroom.

They were rescued and transported to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition.

A firefighter was also transported with slight injuries.

