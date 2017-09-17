× IMPD investigating deadly hit and run

INDIANAPOLIS–Metro Police are investigating a deadly hit and run on the city’s south side Sunday night.

Around 9:15 p.m., emergency crews were called to Stop 11 Road and Cherington Drive on a report of a pedestrian struck.

A passerby stopped at the scene and saw two adult males lying in the roadway.

The 44-year-old victim was declared dead at the scene. A second person was seriously injured.

Investigators are collecting evidence at the scene and looking for a possible suspect vehicle.

A side mirror was found at the scene.