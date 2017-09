× Head-on collision misses Carmel lemonade stand by inches

CARMEL, Ind. – A few children in Carmel were very lucky Saturday after a head-on collision almost took out their lemonade stand.

The Carmel Fire Department posted on Twitter that a head-on collision took place near Main St. and Cherry Tree.

As you can see below, the van nearly struck the stand.

They were selling pink lemonade for just 25 cents.