Colts lose heartbreaker in overtime, 16-13

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Colts lost a heartbreaker in their home opener, losing in overtime, 16-13, on a field goal by the Cardinals.

Earlier, Phil Dawson missed a 42 yard field goal as time expired to send the game to overtime.

New quarterback Jacoby Brissett looked sharp with only two weeks of practice under his belt. He did throw an interception to start overtime.

Jack Doyle almost reached his career high of 9 receptions, going for 8 catches for 79 yards.

The Colts look to improve to 1-2 next week against the Browns. Their quarterback and former Notre Dame signal caller DeShone Kizer was knocked out of today’s game with a head injury.

The defense continued to look good against the run, holding the Cardinals to under 100 yards.