Breaking down Brissett's first Colts start

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Jacoby Brissett hasn’t even reached double-digit practices with the Colts yet, but his very first drive as a starter wound up in the end zone.

“It was a great ‘welcome to the team'” smiled Brissett after the game.

“I was encouraged with the play of our quarterback,” said head coach Chuck Pagano. “(I) thought Jacoby managed things really well (in the) short time that he’s been here.”

But no recap of Brissett’s performance is complete without his last play: An overtime interception that directly led to the Cardinals’ game-winning field goal.

“Dumb decision,” said Brissett, shaking his head. “Can’t make those type of plays, especially down the stretch when you need it the most.”

Though Brissett couldn’t lead the Colts to a win, his teammates left Lucas Oil Stadium optimistic about his future.

“Big things in front of him,” said wide receiver T.Y. Hilton. “He played real well. Gotta give him credit. To get the offense down as much as he did and come out here and compete, my hat’s off to him.”

“I thought he did a great job,” added running back Frank Gore. “He played hard. He made throws. We just gotta finish. That’s (on the) team.”

And now the team has its starting quarterback for the foreseeable future, at least until Andrew Luck’s right shoulder is ready to go.