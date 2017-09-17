× Agency gathering feedback on proposed I&M Power rate hike

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Michigan Power customers can weigh in on a proposed rate hike that would increase some power bills by roughly 20 percent.

The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor will gather input during a series of October public meetings. The state agency, which represents consumer interests before the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, will be in South Bend on Oct. 2, Fort Wayne on Oct. 10 and Muncie on Oct. 30. Each meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m.

The agency says the increase would boost monthly power bills for customers using 1,000 kilowatt hours from about $125 to $151. That amounts to about a 20 percent increase.

Find more information on the web at: http://www.in.gov/oucc/2361.htm