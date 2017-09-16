× Summer temperatures to start Fall

We end the last weekend of summer feeling like summer. Temperatures topped out at 86° in Indianapolis Saturday. We’ll likely add at least a degree for Sunday.

As mentioned yesterday, an increase in cloud cover may impact the full potential being reached, but I think Indianapolis should make it to 87. With a slight increase in dew points – measure of the moisture in the air – the peak heat index should top out in the upper 80°s to near 90°.

A few showers may develop by late afternoon and/or early evening ahead of a cold front. While there is a threat for rain, most should remain dry Sunday.

FALL BEGINS AND SOMEONE FORGOT TO TELL MOTHER NATURE

Fall officially begins at 4:02pm Friday, September 22. At this time, it looks like it will feel anything but fall-like for the first couple days of the new season.

After an early week period of temperatures near or slightly above normal long range computer models suggest heat returns to the Great Lakes in a big way for the end of the week. Temperatures may run 12° to 18° above normal Friday and Saturday as an upper-level hot dome sets up over the Great Lakes.

If the forecast holds true, temperatures could surge to 90° (if not higher) for some by next weekend.

The record high temperature in Indianapolis September 23 is 94° set in 2010.