Pence family announce children’s book about their bunny, Marlon Bundo

Posted 1:19 pm, September 16, 2017, by

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The BOTUS is getting a book written about him.

The second family’s pet rabbit, Marlon Bundo, will be featured in a new children’s book. It is written by Pence’s wife, Karen, and his daughter, Charlotte.

The announcement was made on the Marlon’s own Instagram account, which has amassed 15,000 followers.

It will be called, “Marlon Bundo’s A Day in the Life of the Vice President.”

A portion of the proceeds from the book will be donated to: A21, dedicated to eradicate human trafficking, an art therapy program at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health, and Tracy’s Kids, an art therapy program for children with cancer.

It is set for a Spring 2018 release.

Karen Pence illustrated the book and Charlotte wrote it from Marlon’s perspective.

 

