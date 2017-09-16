× Indiana environment group’s sign goes viral during anti-littering campaign

LAFAYETTE Ind. – An Indiana environmental group went viral on Facebook after they posted a clever sign during an anti-littering campaign.

NICHES Land Trust posted this photo Tuesday and it was met with over 14,000 shares

The sign was posted at Peter’s Mill Landing, one of the access points on the Wildcat Creek.

Their hope is it cuts down on littering at the creek. NICHES is a non-profit organization that is tied to the local community whose generous donations of time, dollars and land allow it to function.

Their mission is to protect, restore, and sustain northern Indiana’s ecosystems by providing habitat for native species and offering natural places for education, appreciation, and enjoyment of current and future generations.