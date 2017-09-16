Holcomb wraps up Japanese trade mission

Posted 7:54 am, September 16, 2017, by

Gov. Eric Holcomb

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb is concluding his Japanese trade mission, where he toured cultural sites and met with business and government officials.

The Republican was returning home Friday. The week-long trip was his first official visit to the country.

Holcomb kicked off the trip with a visit to and Tochigi Prefecture, Indiana’s sister state. He had a basketball free-throw contest with Gov. Tomikazu Fukuda and visited the grave of one of Japan’s most famous Shoguns. Shoguns were rulers in feudal Japan.

He also attended the Midwest U.S.-Japan Association Conference, an annual meeting that draws business and government representatives from 10 Midwestern states and Japan.

He spent the last three days in Aichi Prefecture, which is home to nearly 70 companies with operations in Indiana.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s