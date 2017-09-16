× Holcomb wraps up Japanese trade mission

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb is concluding his Japanese trade mission, where he toured cultural sites and met with business and government officials.

The Republican was returning home Friday. The week-long trip was his first official visit to the country.

Holcomb kicked off the trip with a visit to and Tochigi Prefecture, Indiana’s sister state. He had a basketball free-throw contest with Gov. Tomikazu Fukuda and visited the grave of one of Japan’s most famous Shoguns. Shoguns were rulers in feudal Japan.

He also attended the Midwest U.S.-Japan Association Conference, an annual meeting that draws business and government representatives from 10 Midwestern states and Japan.

He spent the last three days in Aichi Prefecture, which is home to nearly 70 companies with operations in Indiana.