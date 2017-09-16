Firefighters respond to a double residence fire in Avon

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Early Saturday morning, Washington Township Avon Fire responded to a double residence fire in a non-hydrant area that damaged one side of the home.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., firefighters arrived on the scene.

It was located in a non-hydrant area, so water had to be brought in by tankers. As a result, Washington Township Avon Fire called in reinforcements.

Officials say the fire started on the side of the residence where no one was home. Residents living on the other side smelled smoke and immediately called the fire department.

No one was hurt in this fire, but authorities are still trying to figure out what started it.

Washington Township Avon Fire had the fire contained to that one side of the residence and the fire was called under control shortly after 1:30 a.m.

They were assisted by Plainfield, Danville, Pittsboro, Brownsburg and Lizton.

