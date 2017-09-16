Feds award $3.6M to Indiana clinics to fight opioid abuse

Posted 7:56 am, September 16, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal agency has awarded nearly two dozen Indiana health centers a combined $3.6 million to help them combat opioid abuse.

The funding announced Thursday by the Health and Human Services will enable 21 health centers across the state to increase patient access to both mental health and substance abuse services.

The grants will go directly to local organizations the federal agency has determined are best situated to address their communities’ substance abuse and mental health challenges.

The funding is part of the agency’s ongoing strategies for fighting the opioid abuse epidemic.

Those efforts include boosting access to treatment and recovery services, targeting the use of overdose-reversing drugs, increasing public health surveillance and supporting new research on pain and addiction.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s