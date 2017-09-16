Eddie Vedder jams with street musicians after Cubs game

Posted 5:14 pm, September 16, 2017, by

courtesy Getty Images

CHICAGO – It is no secret that Pearl Jam front man Eddie Vedder is a die-hard Cubs fan.

He was in Theo Epstein’s box the night the Cubs won the pennant and recorded the song “All the Way” prior to the Cubs World Series win.

But, his performance just outside of the Friendly Confines Friday night went under the radar.

According to ChiCitySports, after watching the Cubs 8-2 win over the Cardinals, Vedder noticed a few street musicians rocking out and decided to join them for an impromptu jam session.

Take a look at the performance of Pearl Jam classic ““Corduroy” below.

He performed outside of the Famous bar Murphy’s at the corner of Sheffield and Waveland Ave.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s