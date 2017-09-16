× Eddie Vedder jams with street musicians after Cubs game

CHICAGO – It is no secret that Pearl Jam front man Eddie Vedder is a die-hard Cubs fan.

He was in Theo Epstein’s box the night the Cubs won the pennant and recorded the song “All the Way” prior to the Cubs World Series win.

But, his performance just outside of the Friendly Confines Friday night went under the radar.

According to ChiCitySports, after watching the Cubs 8-2 win over the Cardinals, Vedder noticed a few street musicians rocking out and decided to join them for an impromptu jam session.

Take a look at the performance of Pearl Jam classic ““Corduroy” below.

He performed outside of the Famous bar Murphy’s at the corner of Sheffield and Waveland Ave.