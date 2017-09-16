Downtown bar owners wary about Colts season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As the Colts prepare for their home opener against the Arizona Cardinals, some bar owners downtown are concerned about their bottom line.

“Enthusiasm is a little more subdued than what it has been in past,” Slippery Noodle Inn Owner Hal Yeagy said. “We’re still hopeful. We’ll wait to see what happens”

The Colts lost the first game of the season by 37 points to the Los Angeles Rams and quarterback Andrew Luck is expected to miss his second straight game.

“It’s going to be a long year,” Loughmiller’s Pub and Eatery Manager Scott Bennett said. “It may be a little quiet after the game actually. So we’ll see. Hopefully we’ll win.”

Another issue affecting Colts fans this weekend is a major road closure downtown.

The I-70 West ramp to I-65 South at the north split will be closed Sunday.

Crews are repairing damage that stems from a semi-truck crash in April.

The intersection will be closed for the next five weekends as crews repair the damage.