We’re gearing up for near record temperatures this weekend with daily storm chances returning next week

After a foggy start we're looking ahead to a nice looking Friday! Moderate humidity levels will persist along with warm temperatures and light winds. We'll see highs run a few degrees above average today with a cloud/sun mix topping out in the mid 80s.

Football Friday Night will be DRY and pleasant this evening. Temperatures will be in the 70s with light winds and mainly clear skies.

We'll crank up the heat and humidity this weekend with near record highs expected by Sunday. Heat indices on Sunday will be in the low to mid 90s. Dry conditions persist through Sunday.

If you're planning on tailgating before the Colts game, expect warm conditions on Georgia Street before our 1 p.m. kickoff against the Cardinals.

Next week will be more unsettled, but we do stay warm. We'll have daily T-storm chances from Monday to Thursday, but each day thunderstorm activity will be spotty and none of the days will be a wash out.