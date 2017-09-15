× VP Mike Pence’s press secretary is leaving the White House

Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary Marc Lotter is leaving the administration after eight months.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to continue to speak on behalf of the President and VP and serve them on the outside of the administration,” Lotter said in a Friday statement.

Lotter will serve as “a top spokesman for the President and vice president’s political efforts,” Pence’s communications director Jarrod Agen told CNN. “He’ll be able to play an even greater role in advancing the agenda and accomplishments of the President and vice president.”

Lotter is expected to stay on through the end of September.

Though Lotter’s next move has not been formally announced yet, an administration source told CNN that Lotter is “needed for messaging on the outside.”

“He can do more TV and speak on behalf of President Trump,” the source said. “It’s a win-win-win. Lotter is great.”

Another source added: “The idea is to send him out doing media hits aggressively during tax reform.”

Lotter’s departure was first reported by Axios.

The vice president’s office saw a major staff change at the end of June when Pence replaced his chief of staff Josh Pitcock with Nick Ayers, a veteran political operative with whom he has worked for several years. Ayers served as the chief political strategist for Pence when he was selected as then-candidate Donald Trump’s running mate in June 2016.

The Trump administration has seen a significant amount of turnover in personnel since July. At least four senior staffers — Sean Spicer, Reince Priebus, Anthony Scaramucci and Steve Bannon — all resigned or were fired within a four-week period.